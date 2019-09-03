Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball for India on the fourth day of the second Test as they defeated the West Indies at the Sabina Park, Jamaica, by 257 runs. Chasing a target of 478 to win, the Windies batting never looked a unit that could pose any threat to the Indian bowlers before getting bundled out for 210 to get whitewashed in the series 2-0.

Shami bowled brilliantly for his 3/65 and cause the maximum amount of troubles for the local batters. He maintained a tight line and length and reaped the profits for his consistency. Jadeja, too, bowled in consistent areas and had the batsmen trapped on three occasions. he returned with the figure of 3/58. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah contributed with two and one wicket respectively.

2nd Test. It’s all over! India won by 257 runs https://t.co/2kjBlPzGkK #WIvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019

Earlier, India had bowled out the home team for a meagre total of 117 riding on the magnificence of Burmah. The pacer took a hat-trick to become the third Indian to achieve the feat in red-ball cricket. The likes of Darren Bravo, Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder stood no chance against the fiery spells of Bumrah as he created an onslaught in their batting with a figure 6/27. While many had anticipated that follow-on would be enforced by Kohli. But India went on to bat for a short period in their second innings before declaring.

Earlier in the first innings the visitors posted a total of 410 before losing all their wickets. Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test fifty but the highlight of the innings was Hanuma Vihari. The 25-year-old all-rounder scored his first century in the longest format of the game. He batted flawlessly for his 111, which followed a brilliant 92 in the second innings of the first Test. For the home team, skipper Jason Holder earned a 5-for and returned with the figure of 5/77.

With this series win, India find themselves at the top of the points table of ICC World Test Championship with 120 points, 60 each from both the matches. New Zealand and Srilanka hold the second and third position with 60 points each.