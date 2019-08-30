IND vs WI 2nd TEST LIVE CRICKET STREAMING

India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica: After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the historic Sabina Park. India clinched a 318-run win — their largest overseas victory in terms of runs — in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style. The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami — were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time.

Also, all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game. However, what would have pleased skipper Virat Kohli most was the return to form of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 183 runs in the game, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who played a grinding second-inning knock of 93.

For West Indies, it was another batting collapse which saw them getting bundled out for a paltry 100 in the second innings. The batting, which has been a problem for the Caribbean team in all the three formats, has undone a lot of the good work put in by a resurgent pace unit and has been responsible for some inexplicable defeats. And if the Jason Holder-led side are to bounce back and level the series, the mantra is simple: Their batsmen need to come to the party, score runs and put the Indian batters under pressure.

Here’s all you need to know about the second and final Test between India and West Indies:-

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test between West Indies vs India will be played from August 30 to September 3 2019 (Friday to Tuesday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test between West Indies vs India will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd Test begin?

The 2nd Test between India and West Indies will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test between India vs West Indies will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch free online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The free online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on SonyLIV app.

What are the probable playing XIs of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test?

West Indies Probable XI: Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India Probable XI: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall.

India (From): Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha.