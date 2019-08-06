IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Preview

Having already clinched the series, India would look to test its bench strength today in the third and final T20 International of the tour. Given how brilliant the likes of Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar have been, trying out another bunch of youngsters seems a well and fair idea. Thus, the Chahar brothers are expected to take the field today at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. However, despite the series win the middle-order problem looked to have prevailed in both the games. Skipper Virat Kohli would home some runs from the number four, five and six to bolster the confidence ahead of the ODI series.

For the Carlos Brathwaite-led, it would all be about consolidating and restoring their pride. Considered one of the powerhouses in T20 cricket, the West Indies have had a dismal series so far. After losing both the matches in Florida, USA, the teams are finally in the Carribeans and the hosts would hope to withdraw full support from the home conditions to register their first win of the series.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Match Details

TOSS: The toss between India and West Indies will take place at 7.30 PM!

Time: 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Hourly Weather Forecast

The weather for the day in Guyana is expected to stay overcast or see downpour. Before the match starts, the region is expected to see some heavy rain from 7 in the morning to 9 AM. The chances of rain, however, go down as the day proceeds. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time and AccuWeather have predicted 34-40% chance of rain between 10 and 11 AM. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-30 degree Celcius.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium has always been on the side of the batsmen and today’s game should not be any different and the bowlers would be required to work hard for a positive outcome. The captain winning the toss might just opt for bowling first as the chasing teams have been favoured in the last few matches here.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, and Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.