India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Cricket Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs West Indies, 4th T20I match online and on TV.

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Cricket Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Lauderhill, Florida: After losing the first two T20I matches to the West Indies, India kept the five-game series alive with a resounding seven-wicket win in the third game, thanks to superlative efforts from vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. Now with the series action shifting to Lauderhill in Florida, USA, for the last two matches, India will be hoping that other batters step up to make significant contributions in the fourth T20I happening on Saturday. West Indies are still leading the series 2-1, owing to India’s batting barring Varma not coming to the party. Though Suryakumar got back his groove in the third T20I, India would require the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, captain Hardik Pandya and the rest of the lower-order batters to step up and play a huge role in run-making.

What is the timing of the 4th T20I Between India and West Indies ?

The 4th T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Saturday (August 12) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the 4th T20I Between India and West Indies going to be played?

The 4th T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Miami, Florida, USA.

Where can I watch the 4th T20I Between India and West Indies on TV ?

The 4th T20I match between India and West Indies will be telecasted live on Doordarshan Sports.

Where can I live stream the 4th T20I Between India and West Indies in India?

The 4th T20I match between India and West Indies will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

