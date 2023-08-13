Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
live

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Score: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 13, 2023 2:07 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies 5th T20I, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score Live cricket score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live updates, India vs West Indies 5th T20I streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI 5th T20I, Ind vs WI 5th T20I Live score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I live cricket score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I updates, Ind vs WI 5th T20I records.
West Indies vs India, 5th T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming deets.

LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

Also Read:

Trending Now

4th T20I AS IT HAPPENED

Live Updates

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: ‘It’s not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I would like to thank the support staff and Hardik bhai, they’ve shown faith,’ Yashasvi Jaiswal after his heroics in the penustimate T20I.

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and his family visited the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh to take blessings of the almighty ahead of the big season.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: What could upset everything is the weather as there are forecasts of scattered rain on Sunday at Lauderhill which means overs could be lost or we could be in for a delayed start.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: The match starts at 8:00 PM IST. You can stream the match on Jio Cinema and watch it live on DD Sports. Also, for all the written updates, stay hooked to this space.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: There are no chances of rain and hence a full game is expected, just what the fans across the world want. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 12:34 PM IST

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: ‘You have to turn up and play good cricket. You got to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. Tomorrow we turn up and do exactly what we did today and hope for the best,’ Hardik Pandya at the post-match presentatyion after the fourth T20I.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Today is the last day for India in the Carribbean. It has been a tour that has belonged to India. The Indian side won the Test series 1-0, and then they came up on top in the ODI series as well 2-1 and now it is down to the last game to decide who wins the T20I series.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: With speculations rife over Asia Cup squad and KL Rahul’s fitness, a video surfaced on social space on Sunday where you can see Jasprit Bumrah bowling to the LSG captain in the nets.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Gill, who has faced criticism lately, would like to continue his form in the final T20I. He would be a key player at the top of the order for India this season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.