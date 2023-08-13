LIVE BUZZ | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill Key in Series Decider

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 13, 2023 12:40 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs WI 5th T20I Live score. (Image: Twitter)

After having won the last two games to level the series and force the decider, Hardik Pandya-led Team India would start hot favourites against hosts West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I in Florida. Hopes will be pinned on Indian openers – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who were in dominant touch in the penultimate game yesterday. For the hosts, it will be a mountain to climb if they want to beat an in-form Indian side.

  • 12:34 PM IST

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: ‘You have to turn up and play good cricket. You got to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. Tomorrow we turn up and do exactly what we did today and hope for the best,’ Hardik Pandya at the post-match presentatyion after the fourth T20I.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Today is the last day for India in the Carribbean. It has been a tour that has belonged to India. The Indian side won the Test series 1-0, and then they came up on top in the ODI series as well 2-1 and now it is down to the last game to decide who wins the T20I series.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: With speculations rife over Asia Cup squad and KL Rahul’s fitness, a video surfaced on social space on Sunday where you can see Jasprit Bumrah bowling to the LSG captain in the nets.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Gill, who has faced criticism lately, would like to continue his form in the final T20I. He would be a key player at the top of the order for India this season.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: After the game on Saturday, West Indies captain blamed the batting for the loss. He reckoned the surface was good for batting and that they were 10-15 runs short.

  • 11:53 AM IST

  • 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: It would also be interesting to see if the hosts would make any changes to their XI from yesterday. Changes are of course on the cards.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh with three wickets in his spell was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He too would be expected to deliver in the all-important decider today.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Gill and Jaiswal stitched together a record-equalling 165 runs for the opening wicket. They looked in sublime touch and would be expected to fire again.

