India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch Ind vs WI-A Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch Ind vs WI-A on TV: Team India are yet to lose a game in the Caribbean as they blanked the hosts in the T20I and the ODI series before now taking them on in the Whites. Before that India will play a warm-up game with West Indies A. Cricket West Indies (CWI) included Darren Bravo and John Campbell in the 14-man squad for West Indies ‘A’ to play against India in a three-day tour match. Bravo and Campbell are part of the West Indies Test squad that will play against the Indians in the two-Test series, starting August 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. This series forms part of the new ICC World Test Championship.

All you need to know about the India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match match:

Where and when is India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match match being played?

The India vs West Indies A match will be played on August 17, 2019, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

What time does India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 7 PM IST, 9:30 AM local, 1:30 PM GMT.

Where to watch India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match live match in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will not be telecasted on Ten and Ten HD in India.

How and where to watch online India vs West Indies A, Warm-up Match live to stream?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies A match will not be available only on SonyLiv.

Squads

West Indies A: Darren Bravo, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jeremy Solozano, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Jahmar Hamilton (C & WK), Akim Frazer, Keon Harding, M Mindley, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.