AB De Villiers Believes Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Be A ‘Very Hot Prospect’ For Team India

AB de Villiers said that the first time he saw Yashasvi Jaiswal playing the Indian Premier League, he knew there was something special about the young batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs in the first Test against the West Indies.

India won the first Test against West Indies with ease. Now, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to establish their dominance in the new World Test Championship cycle. Ahead of the second India vs West Indies Test, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has heaped praise on youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. According to de Villiers, Jaiswal was the standout of the first Test. The 21-year-old, who made his international debut in the game, announced his presence with a bang. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs off 387 deliveries to emerge as the highest scorer for India. The young batter shattered a number of records with his innings and left the cricketing world impressed. AB de Villiers believes that Jaiswal can be a “very hot prospect” for Team India in the future.

AB de Villiers On Yashasvi Jaiswal

“The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s prospects, the former South Africa captain said, “He (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Career

Yashasvi Jaiswal made everyone sit up and take notice of his talent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2019. The left-handed batter also left his mark in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he received the Player of the Tournament award. After that, Jaiswal was signed on by the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. The young star has appeared in 37 games for the Rajasthan Royals, with 1,172 runs to his name. In his debut international game, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to become the fifth youngest batter to score 150 runs.

