India vs West Indies: Team India was in high spirits as they could sense a win by then. Bumrah was picking wickets at will with great skill and the hosts did not have any answers to it. In a funny incident, umrah after picking a wicket was jubilant as he started celebrating. Rahane, who was at second slip ran towards Bumrah. Bumrah was in the middle of his plane take-off celebration, Rahane tried copying him and did a good job as they hugged each other. It was a moment that showed the bonding among players which is very important in a team sport.

Rahane bagged the Man of the Match and rightly so for a fifty in the first innings and then he followed it with a ton in the second.

“Feels really special. I thought the first innings was very crucial for us. The partnership between me and Rahul was very crucial. Before this, I played county games for Hampshire and that helped me. I dedicate this award to the people who have backed me for the last one and a half to two years. I think first day of the game, the wicket was really damp. We knew if we stay there the runs would come. The plan was to bat, bat and bat,” said Rahane at the post-match presentation.