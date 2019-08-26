India vs West Indies: It was a lethal, well-directed bouncer from Mohammed Shami which was not dealt with well by tailender Miguel Cummins. India was in a commanding position looking to close the match, that is when Shami was bowling with great pace. A certain delivery hit Cummins flush on the helmet as he was trying to duck but unfortunately could not get his head out of the way of the ball. Once he took the blow, Kohli and all the Team India members looked concerned as they went up to the batsman to enquire if everything was okay. Once the batsman said, it is okay and he is ready to continue, the game again began.

Here is the video of the incident:

Earlier, the West Indies batsmen lacked patience as India pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, reduced them to 15/5, chasing 419 for victory at tea on the fourth day of the first Test. Bumrah picked up yet another overseas five-wicket haul to help India thrash West Indies by 318 runs. It is the biggest overseas win in terms of margin. Ajinkya Rahane rightfully bagged the Man of the Match award in his comeback Test as he slammed a fifty in the first innings and followed it up with a century in the second.

Resuming at 185/3, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored his first hundred after 17 Test matches, his 10th in the five-day format while Hanuma Vihari too did well with a 93, missing out on his maiden Test hundred by seven runs as India declared on 343/7, setting a stiff target for the hosts in the second innings.