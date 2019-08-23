India vs West Indies: India got off to the worst possible start, losing three top wickets within the first 45 minutes. It sure brought back the nightmare of the World Cup semi-final. Playing its first World Test Championship game, World No 1 team India was looking to get off the blocks well, but that did not happen as they were reduced to 25/3 inside the first eight overs. With Kohli (9), Pujara (2) and Mayank (5) back in the hut, it was time for Ajinkya Rahane to stand up and get counted when India requires it the most. He took his time initially, but once he got in all the shots started coming off well as he stitched a crucial 68-run-stand with KL Rahul to get India back on track.

Rahane’s comeback was lauded on social space:

You played really very well Champ #AjinkyaRahane . The kind of situation in which you came to bat was very delicate, you raised the team from that position. With the bat you have answered a lot of critics. I want you to bat this way in this entire series.#INDvWI #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/uaGXV9bKBY — Natin Singh (@officialnatin7) August 23, 2019

What a knock by jinx 81(161). Always underrated @ajinkyarahane88 #INDvsWI — kumara Swamy (@kumaraswamy_ks9) August 23, 2019

“Not concerned with centuries, contributing runs for the team matters” reckons Ajinkya Rahane while addressing the media at the end of Day 1 of the Antigua Test against West Indies.

When there is so much negative news all around on markets and economy, the class rescue act by Ajinkya Rahane yesterday evening against West Indies is keeping hopes alive. May be not for T20 fans but there is a certain charm in watching guys like Dravid, Pujara and Rahane bat. — Pankaj Sharma (@PankajatBlueDot) August 23, 2019

Back with Good Innings. One of my favourite @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/iJTXyDwEs9 — Jithendra (@Jithendra0033) August 23, 2019

Rahane’s knock was laced with 10 boundaries. It was rain that unfortunately stopped play on Day 1 with India on 203/6. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle. India would like to get a substantial 250 at least before farming thoughts of a 300.