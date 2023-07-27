Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Top Fantasy Picks And Probable XIs
India vs West Indies: West Indies take on India at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados in the first ODI.
After dominating the two-match Test series, India will now direct their focus to the ODI series, the first of which starts July 27 (Thursday) at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. India emerged victorious in the Test series, clinching a 1-0 win, while the second match concluded in a draw due to persistent rain. Eager to maintain their momentum, India will be determined to secure victory in the ODI series as well. This series will also act as auditions for various players as the management will be keen to plug a few holes in their side ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
India vs West Indies Match Details: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Brandon King
Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope
Batters: Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli
All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav, Oshane Thomas
India vs West Indies: Probable Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (captain & wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Yannic Cariah
India vs West Indies: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
India vs West Indies: Pitch Report
The surface at the Kensington Oval will have assistance for both seamers and spinners. Batters might struggle to score big runs, but this will be the challenge for them. They need to dig in and look to play the long innings.
