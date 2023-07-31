Home

Sports

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND vs WI

Check here the India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI India tour of West Indies todays match to be played in Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India was blown out of the game by a West Indies team who won their first game against India in their last 10 matches. (Images Credits: Instagram)

India and West Indies clash in the 3rd ODI of the series on Tuesday, August 1st in Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad to decide the outcome of the series. The series that everyone looked at as a cakewalk for the Indian Team has taken a massive turn in the 2nd ODI and now hangs in the middle with both sides gunning for it.

Trending Now

India’s team selection in the 2nd ODI was the talk of the town, the team management was adamant to experiment with their side while at the same time giving rest to their two best players. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s batting totally collapsed. Even after getting a great start by both the openers, India were bundled out for 181.

India was blown out of the game by a West Indies team who won their first game against India in their last 10 matches. This will boost the confidence of the hosts as they have struggled for wins at the highest level and they will be looking to ride the momentum and clinch the series.

Hardik Pandya hinted during the interview at the toss that India’s two batting maestros are rested for the 2nd ODI and will return to the side in the third ODI and with them back, India should be favorites to win the match.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- 1st August 2023

Time- 07:00 PM IST

Venue- Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

India vs West IndiesDream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

Wicket keeper: Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Keacy Carty

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma,

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ramario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah

India vs West Indies Probable XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies Test Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclai

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES