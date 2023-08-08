Home

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

The 3rd T20I action will see India take on West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India will lock horns with West Indies in 3rd T20I.

Looking to stay afloat in the series, the Hardik Pandya-led India will take on West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 8. The series has seen two high-intensity closely fought games as the hosts have done just enough to sit pretty on a 2-0 lead.

India have to do all the running as they need a win here to stay in contention in the series and they have to address the batting frailties that have plagued them in the first 2 matches. The Indian top order has to give the side a good start since their batting is not as deep and hence the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have to step up in this match.

India vs West Indies match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies: Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies: Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC)

Pitch Report

The pitch will offer assistance to the slower bowlers and hence, the bowlers will look to change their pace a lot. Batting will not be very easy, and batters need to try and dig in and play the long innings. The team winning the toss could elect to bat first since chasing might not be as easy.

