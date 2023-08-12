Home

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction For 4th T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

West Indies need their top order to fire and take down the Indian bowlers in the powerplay. India too would be keen for their top three batters to flourish in this match.

India will take on West Indies in the 4th T20I in Florida.

New Delhi: India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20 international on Saturday, August 12th in Florida, USA. After facing consecutive defeats in the initial encounters, Hardik Pandya-led India made a stunning comeback and secured a dominant victory that narrowed the series margin to 2-1. As it stands, West Indies maintains a 2-1 lead in the series. While India will look to win this match and take this series to a decider, West Indies will be keen to seal the deal in this match itself.

India vs West Indies match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies: Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies: Full Squads

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC)

West Indies: Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lauderhill in Florida has been a good one for the side batting first. The conditions suit batters looking to target the new ball. As far as the numbers are concerned, 11 out of 14 matches have been won by the side batting first. Hence, the captain winning the toss might want to bat first and set the template right.

