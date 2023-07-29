Home

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check the India vs West Indies dream11 prediction for today's 2nd ODI, India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

For India, this ODI series is about getting prepared for the World Cup. (Image Credits: Instagram)

India and West Indies will be facing each other at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in the second ODI of the three-match series today, July 29. Saturday’s clash is a do-or-die one for West Indies as they will have to defeat India to stay alive in the series. The visitors, on the other hand, will be aiming to replicate their dominant performance to seal the competition. Team India have been in a different league in their ongoing tour of the West Indies. For India, this ODI series is about getting prepared for the World Cup and figuring out answers to the problems they have been facing in the playing XI. Team India are expected to experiment in the penultimate game to get their batting order right. Their batting line-up, chasing a mere total of 115, did not have much to do in the series opener.

West Indies will look to regroup and put up a better performance this time. Twio spinners- Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah emerged as finds of the game. They both were able to trouble Indian batsmen in the middle with their sharp turns.

India vs West Indies Match Details

Date- July 29, 2023

Time- 7:00 pm IST

Venue- Kensington Oval in Barbados

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Wicket Keepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alik Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Kuldeep Yadav, Yannic Cariah

India vs West Indies Probable Playing XI

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (wk and c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

India vs West Indies Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

