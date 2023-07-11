Home

IND vs WI 1st Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And More

Get ready for an exhilarating 1st Test match between West Indies and India. Here are the top picks, full squad details, and a comprehensive pitch report for your Dream11 team prediction.

The first Test between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park.

India and the West Indies will square off against each other in the first Test of the India tour of the West Indies in Windsor Park. After competing in the World Test Championship Final against Australia in June, the Indian team has enjoyed a month-long break. On the other hand, the West Indies are recovering from a disappointing performance in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. This match will also signify the beginning of the new WTC Cycle 2023-25 for both sides.

While India appears to have brought in some promising young talents, the West Indies will be aiming to make a comeback and will exert their best efforts in the game. The clash between these two teams is expected to be filled with thrill and excitement.

Here is the Dream11 team prediction, team line-ups, and pitch analysis for the thrilling showdown between India and the West Indies

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Kemar Roach

Wicket-keeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Full Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubhman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

IND vs WI 1st Test: Pitch Report

The pitch of Roseau Park is a spinning track. In such a situation, the team winning the toss may elect to bat first.

