India vs West Indies: English cricketer Nick Compton is at it again! Once again, he has taken a liking for the Indian captain and blamed him for not having a good personal equation with Ravichandran Ashwin and that apparently was the reason why the off-spinner for the Antigua Test. This is not the first time he is making a comment on Kohli, he had done it in the past and landed in trouble for that as the Indian fans ripped him apart on social media. Despite having a splendid record at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Ashwin was not picked in the side and that surprised many. Responding to a fan comment, Compton reckoned it is their personal difference that led to the non-selection of Ashwin. “What is going on with Ashwin… clearly a personal difference between him and Kohli?” read his post.

What is going on with Ashwin… clearly a personal difference between him and Kohli? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 22, 2019

“It’s difficult when you miss a player like Ashwin but team management is always thinking as to what is the best combination. They thought Jadeja was a good option on this wicket as we needed a sixth batsman, who can actually bowl. Vihari can actually bowl on this track. So that was the communication between captain and coach,” Rahane said at the end of Day 1 clearing the air.

In the past, Kohli and Ashwin have been seen in a heated argument during the Indian Premier League. So, one can understand where this has stemmed from. India opted for one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja and went in with four outright pacers.

Meanwhile, Rahane’s knock of 81 laced with 10 boundaries was the day for India after they were reduced to 25 for three. It was rain that unfortunately stopped play on Day 1 with India on 203/6. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle. India would like to get a substantial 250 at least before farming thoughts of a 300.