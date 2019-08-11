Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that West Indies should prepare fast and bouncy tracks for the ODI and Test series to have a better chance for winning against India.

Writing for his column in a leading daily, Gambhir said if he was in the Windies, preparing fast and bouncy wickets for all the formats would be his top priority. “If I put myself in the WI camp, the first thing I would do is to make fast, bouncy wickets for all three formats,” added the former opener.

He also advised the hosts to not be fearful of India’s potent bowling, more so the pace attack, and prepare flat wickets assisting the batsmen because that is what Virat Kohli & Co. want. “Yes, India have more than a decent pace attack but if the hosts are to have any chance at all, it is on good fast wickets. Right now they are dishing out batting pitches, which is exactly what India want,” wrote Gambhir.

The 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup final hero, however, admitted that India would remain favourites throughout the entire tour because the home team is lacking on all fronts. “India have pocketed the T20I series against the West Indies and are favourites to do the same in ODIs and Test matches too. It is not their fault if West Indies don’t get their act together,” he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi expressed his anger over the desolated state of West Indies cricket brought forward by its corrupt administration. “West Indies cricket now leaves you sad and somewhat angry. The scene is complete with empty stands,” he observed.

After the first ODI was washed out, the only thing that both the teams would hope for is to have an uninterrupted game. The second game will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on August 11. The last match of the series will also be played out in the same venue on 14th August.