India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari is merely five-Test old, but looks like he has solved the No 6 dilemma for India in Tests. With a maiden century followed by a brilliant fifty, Vihari may just have sealed his spot in Tests for India. That also means it would now be extremely difficult for Rohit Sharma to make a comeback in Tests. With his fifty in the second innings at Jamaica during the second Test, Vihari has joined Tendulkar in an elite club with a rare feat. He broke a 29-year-old feat to join Sachin in the elite club. He is only the second batsman after Sachin to score a hundred and a fifty in the same Test while batting at No. 6 or lower in Jamaica.

Tendulkar achieved this feat against England in Manchester. He also becomes the fifth Indian to score a hundred and a fifty in the same Test. Vihari scored a 111 in the first innings and then followed it up with a 53 in the second outing.

“Actually, my dad passed away when I was 12. Ever since I decided that when I play international cricket, I would dedicate my first hundred to my dad and today is an emotional day. I hope he is proud wherever he is,” Vihari said on Saturday after the ton.

Speaking about the challenges of batting at No. 6 and scoring big runs for the team, Hanuma Vihari said: “When you’re batting at No. 6, your intent should always be positive. That’s a position where you will be batting with one batsman and then if a wicket falls, the wicketkeeper and then the lower-order. My mindset was always positive.

Vihari added: “I walked in when Virat Kohli was batting. I could rub off the confidence which he was showing.

“It’s not been easy. All my Tests have come overseas. Playing away is a tough challenge but I am a sort of person who relishes challenges.”