India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs WI in India online and on TV channel

IND vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 LIVE: India will face West Indies in a virtual 'quarterfinal' clash with the winner entering the semifinals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Tilak Varma at a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Team India will be up against two-time world champions West Indies in a desperate scrap to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. In a Super 8 clash which is virtually a ‘quarterfinal’ at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the winner of the contest will be the 4th and final team in the semifinals. England, New Zealand and South Africa have already booked their berths in the semifinals with one spot still up for grabs.

Both India and West Indies have one win and one loss to their name so far. Defending champions Team India bounced back from a 76-run hammering at the hands of South Africa in Ahmedabad with a 72-run triumph over Zimbabwe to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinal alive.

West Indies, on the other hand, began by hammering Zimbabwe by 102 runs in their first Super 8 match but were humbled by nine wickets by South Africa in their second game in Ahmedabad. Both sides have visible weakness for the opposition to exploit.

Co-hosts Team India are yet to have the perfect game so far. While the batting fired against Zimbabwe, the bowling attack left a lot to be desired in Chennai earlier this week. West Indies hold the edge over India when it comes to clashes in T20 World Cups with three wins in 4 matches but have only won 2 out of 10 T20I games against India in India.

“I don’t think there’s many lineups that can boast Romario Shephard walking in at number nine. But I think that’s also a feature of all the teams in the tournament now, certainly the teams that have done well, England bat really deep, New Zealand bat really deep, India bat really deep. We have the luxury of someone like Axar, if he doesn’t come in early, coming in at eight. So you have to focus on taking wickets. I think that old-school way of just containing in T20 cricket has gone out. We feel West Indies play a risk reward game of high proportion in both aspects of that,” Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Saturday.

India have won five of their six games at the T20 World Cup 2026, having won more in a single edition only once before (W8) in 2024. in fact, their 9.3 runs per over in the ongoing edition is their best in a single edition of the competition.

Leaving no stone unturned! Team India run through their drills at Eden Gardens ahead of their must-win game against West Indies! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup SUPER 8, #INDvWI | SUN, 1st MAR, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/FefEzXKlJe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 28, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52…

When is India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 going to take place?

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 will take place on Sunday, March 1.

Where is India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 going to take place?

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 start?

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 in India?

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

