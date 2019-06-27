India vs West Indies Match Preview

As the only unbeaten side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India would look remain so when they face an unpredictable West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The key to India’s winning run so far has been the shared responsibilities among all the players. It has not been about a single player or two, but an outright team effort has seen India emerge as the real powerhouse in this year’s mega event. With nine points in their bank and four matches left to be played, the Virat Kohli-led side still need minimum two wins to confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

West Indies, on the other hand, stand the slightest of the chance to qualify for the semis and to keep that alive they need to beat India. Winning all their matches would also not mean a confirmed semis slot as they will have to depend on other teams and hope they withdraw favourable calculations. But, defeating the Men in Blue seems highly unlikely, given the inconsistency of the Jason Holder-led side. Also, the team suffered an injury blow after Andre Russel was ruled out of the tournament.

Date: June 27, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Dark clouds have been following team India like a shadow as their practice session was ruined by rain on Tuesday. But, fans can expect a full-length match today in Manchester as the Met Office have not predicted any chance of rain throughout the day. Instead, the forecasters are predicting a bright sunny day. The temperature is expected to remain around 18-23 degree Celcius.

India vs West Indies Pitch Report

The track at Old Trafford has always been kind to the bowlers but in all the three matches played at the venue, batsmen have had their times at the middle. Some initial issues do disturb the batsmen but once settled they have collected runs like anything. What Kane Williamson did against the Windies should be on the mind of all the batsmen playing today as he took his time initially before smashing it all around in the later stages. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as the track might produce some turn as the game progresses.

Average first innings score: 341 (In three World Cup 2019 matches at the venue)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 0; Lost – 3

India vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis/Sunil Ambris.