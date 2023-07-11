Ishan Kishan Likely to Make Test Debut During 1st Test at Dominica – REPORT

Home

Kishan is set to edge KS Bharat and make his Test debut during the game. The report also states that keeping against spin still remains a concern with Kishan.

Dominica: After emerging second-best in the World Test Championship final, the Indian side would like to start from a clean slate when they take on West Indies in the opening Test at Dominica in the new WTC cycle. While Rohit Sharma still continues to lead, there is no Cheteshwar Pujara and there are a couple of options as India’s new No. 3. A report in the Indian express claims that Ishan Kishan is set to edge KS Bharat and make his Test debut during the game. The report also states that keeping against spin still remains a concern with Kishan.

