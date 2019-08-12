Virat Kohli believes he had to score the century against West Indies in the second ODI and said it was his turn to step up and take responsibilities after both the openers returned cheaply. As Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan departed early, Kohli held India’s fort and scored a brilliant 120 off 125 balls on a tricky wicket of Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday. Riding on his century, the Men in Blue defeated West Indies by 59 runs via D/L method.

“We knew that anything over 270 would be challenging. It feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one. Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one. One of the top three has always got the big one. A senior man had to step up and today was my opportunity to step up. It was important to string in a lot of dot balls,” said the Indian captain after India’s victory.

Innings Break! A stupendous 120 from @imVkohli followed by a gritty knock of 71 from Iyer guides #TeamIndia to a total of 279/7. Live – https://t.co/HYucfevoBN #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZNI5V2k1wh — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2019

Talking about the toss, the Indian skipper termed it as a good toss to win. He felt life became more difficult for the batsmen at the later parts of the second innings and had anticipated the same so batting first was his primary target.

“If you saw the later half of the West Indies innings, it was difficult to bat on. I think the rain in between helped them else it would have been tough to bat in the middle. The batting became a little easy thanks to the rain when (Shimron) Hetymer and (Nicholas) Pooran were batting together. It was tough gripping the ball when it went into the outfield. It was about staying in there and hoping one wicket will put pressure on them and luckily we got the wickets,” said Kohli after scoring his first international century in 5 months.

Shedding light on why Kuldeep Yadav was selected over Yuzvendra Chahal, he said, “The number of left-handers work in favour of Kuldeep and that’s why we went in with him rather than Chahal. He is more lethal against the left-handers because of his variations and the lines that he bowls to them.”

Meanwhile, the skipper took extra effort to praise Shreyas Iyer, with who he staged a 125-run stand. The 24-year-old scored 71 off 68 balls and registered his third international half-century on the way. “He (Iyer) is a very confident guy and has the right attitude. Really got the tempo going and took the pressure off me. After I got out, he got the extra runs as well,” Kohli said.