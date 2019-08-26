In his young career, the star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has already achieved quite a lot of records. On Sunday, as West Indies fell on their knees by the onslaught of the Indian bowlers, Bumrah took his name to another major record in world cricket.

With his five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test between India and West Indies, the Mumbai Indian pacers has now become the only Asian to take a 5-for in his maiden tour to South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. His magical figure of 5/7 is also the cheapest five-wicket haul by an Indian bowler in the history of Test cricket. The Indian pace attack, led by Bumrah, had the home team crumbling on their feet at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Chasing a daunting target of 419, the West Indian batsmen were bundled out for a meagre total of 100.

From his deadly in-swingers to fast incoming yorkers, Bumrah had it all in his arsenal to torment the batters. “(I am) Feeling good and we built pressure as a bowling unit which was nice. We used the breeze to our advantage and stuck to our plans. Lot of hard-work and practice goes into that (about bowling the in-swinger). I always had the inswinger but the more I played the more confident I got,” Bumrah was quoted as saying by IANS.

The pacer also remembered his outings in England and said that bowling with the Duke had helped him a lot in improving his bowling abilities in away condition. “Playing with the Dukes ball in England helped me a lot, too. It has helped my confidence. Always trying to evolve as a bowler and always trying to do new things and when the ball is not swinging maybe try and use the seam to get the movement,” he added at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India had the West Indies at the back foot right from the begining of the second innings. After achieving a lead of 75 in the first innings, the Indian batting unit posted a total of 343/7 before declaring the second. Ajinkya Rahane was the star of the pack as he hit his 10th Test century and the first in 17 matches.