India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has made a habit of breaking major records with his skilful and top-class bowling effort in all formats of the gentlemen’s game. During the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua, Bumrah removed Darren Bravo on the score of 18 in his first over after tea to record another feat – this time in the cricket’s most traditional form. In the process, Bumrah surpassed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the fastest to scalp 50 Test wickets mark in fewest deliveries.

The 25-year-old fast bowler picked up his 50th Test wicket on his 2465th ball while Ashwin, who had held the record previously needed 2597 balls to reach the milestone. In doing so, Bumrah (11 Tests) also became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets, he pipped Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami who had taken 13 matches each. However, in terms of matches and innings taken, Ashwin is still the fastest Indian bowler to 50 Test wickets. Bumrah joined spinners Narendra Hirwani and Harbhajan Singh who both took 11 matches to achieve the milestone. Hirwani had taken 19 innings while Bumrah and Harbhajan have taken 21.

Earlier, cricket legend – Viv Richards paid rich compliments to Bumrah for his mastery over the skills. Richards went on to the extent of saying that he would rather face Australian pace great Dennis Lillee than the Indian speedster. Bumrah is currently ranked 16th in ICC Test Rankings but it is white-ball cricket where he is usually at his stunning best. Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler in the 50-over format of the game and he is one of the main reasons why India’s these days possess as very potent bowling attack.

Bumrah’s rise to the top in Test cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. From making his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, doubts remained as to whether the right-arm pacer, who was considered a white-ball speciallist, would find success in Tests. But, since then Bumrah has defied all the odds and went on to emerge as one of the best fast bowlers around the world.