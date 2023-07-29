Home

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: How to Watch Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

The India vs West Indies ODI will start at 7:00 pm IST. (Image Credits: Instagram)

India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI on July 29. The penultimate encounter of the series is scheduled to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The match could very well be the decider of the competition, if India succeed in winning the fixture tonight. The Men in Blue will look to seal the series, having produced a dominant show in the previous game. The Caribbean side have had a disappointing run in the past few months, which continued into the first ODI. The hosts suffered a batting collapse in the fixture. West Indies had no answer for India’s spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and were bowled out for just 114.

While India had a dominant victory, their batting unit did not get much chance to prove its mettle in the game. Only Ishan Kishan pulled off a significant knock, scoring a half-century which helped the visitors in chasing down the target with 163 balls to spare. Ahead of the game, here is everything you need to know about the India vs West Indies second game live streaming.

When will the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, India tour of the West Indies be played?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played on July 29, Saturday.

Where will the India vs West Indies second ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, India tour of the West Indies start?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream the India vs West Indies second ODI match?

Fans can live stream India vs West Indies second ODI match on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch India vs West Indies second ODI match on TV?

India vs West Indies second ODI match will be televised live on Doordarshan Network.

What are the Probable 11 of India vs West Indies for their 2nd ODI match?

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (wk and c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

