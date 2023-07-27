Home

Sports

IND vs WI Live Cricket Streaming For 1st ODI: How To Watch Coverage On TV And Online

IND vs WI Live Cricket Streaming For 1st ODI: How To Watch Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the WI vs IND 1st ODI match to be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The first IND vs WI ODI starts at 7 PM IST. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The ODI World Cup in India is a few months away and the side will now want to fine-tune their combination. However, one notable absence will be West Indies, who won’t be partaking in the tournament since they failed to qualify for the marquee event. Unlike India and other teams with the World Cup on the horizon, West Indies currently lack a broader context in ODI cricket. They have no World Cup Super League points at stake, and there’s no immediate threat of failing to qualify for the 2027 World Cup, but they still need to find a balance and a pool of players for the future.

Trending Now

India have dominated West Indies in ODIs as they have emerged victorious in their last eight encounters. The last time India faced defeat against the West Indies was in Chennai, back in December 2019.

You may like to read

When will the IND vs WI 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between IND vs WI will be played on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the IND vs WI 1st ODI match be played?

The 1st ODI match between IND vs WI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the IND vs WI 1st ODI match start?

The 1st ODI match between IND vs WI will start at 07:00 PM IST.

How to live stream the IND vs WI 1st ODI match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND vs WI 1st ODI match on JioCinema and FanCode app.

How to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI match on TV?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be shown on DD Sports channel.

What are the Probable 11s of IND vs WI for the 1st ODI?

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales/Yannic Cariah

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES