India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies: How to Watch India vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for India vs West Indies 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

India and West Indies will collide in the 1st T20I of the five-match series. The 1st T20I is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Both sides will look to win the match to take the Lead in the contest.

The Men in Blue will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series. World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will be Pandya’s deputy in this series.

For the West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who hit a remarkable hundred for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final, will be making a comeback under the captaincy of all-rounder Rovman Powell.

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of the West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies between India and West Indies will occur on August 3, Thursday.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of the West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of the West Indies start?

The 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies match between India and West Indies will start at 8 PM IST on August 3, Thursday.

How to live stream the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies?

Fans can live stream India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies on Jio Cinema app or website.

How to watch India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies on TV?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I, India’s tour of West Indies will be televised live on Doordarshan Network.

IND vs WI T20I Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

