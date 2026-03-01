India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side aim to ‘quarterfinal’ clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Home

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs side aim to quarterfinal clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: The winner of Super 8 clash between Indians and Windies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday will march into the semifinals.

Team India will face West Indies in a Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: X)

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Defending champions Tem India have landed up in virtual ‘quarterfinal’ clash against the West Indies in the Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Three semifinalists of the World Cup have already been finalized with the winner of game between India and West Indies joining South Africa, England and New Zealand in the last four stage.

Both India and West Indies had entered the Super 8s with an unbeaten record from the league stages but have suffered losses to South Africa. India were hammered by 76 runs in their opening Super 8 match before beating Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their last match in Chennai. West Indies, on the other hand, hammered Zimbabwe by 102 runs but capitulated to a nine-wicket loss to South Africa in their last match in Ahmedabad.

Shai Hope’s side have a poor record when it comes to T20I matches against India in India, having won only two of 10 matches against them. Since losing the T20 World Cup 2022 final, India have only lost one game in this tournament – against South Africa in the Super 8 stages – and they will be keen on maintaining this record.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side are aiming to create history by becoming the first team to ever defend their T20 World Cup title also win the crown at home. The winner of this match are set to face England in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5).

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 52 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

