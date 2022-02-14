New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed it to The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that the India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be held in closed doors at Eden Gardens, just like the ODI series in Ahmedabad. On Thursday the Bengal Board have requested to allow spectators for the last two matches of the West Indies Tour to India.Also Read - Vikram Rathour Backs Virat Kohli To 'Bat Well And Score Big Runs' in T20Is Against West Indies

The governing body of cricket in India have allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first T20I.

"The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match," CAB said in a statement.

Further proceedings will be intimated as soon as CAB gets feedback from BCCI.

“CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board,” the statement added further.

The first T20I will be played on 16th February, followed by the last two T20Is on 18th and 20th Feb. India will come into the series on the back of a clean 3-0 whitewash over the visitors, taking the Men in Blue’s series winning streak in ODIs against the Windies to 15 straight years.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.