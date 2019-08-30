Ahead of Team India’s second Test against West Indies, head coach Ravi Shastri, along with his bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar, recently paid a visit to music legend and reggae star Bob Marley’s Museum in Jamaica. “When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see — the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual — Bob Marley,” Shastri says in a typical West Indies accent in the video put on the official Team India Instagram account on Friday.

Earlier, the India head coach had also tweeted a picture of the same visit saying “At the home, now a museum, of the legend Bob Marley. No man, no cry… with coach R. Sridhar.” After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0, the second of which will begin on Friday at the historic Sabina Park.

Coaches’ day out at the Bob Marley museum in Jamaica😎😎 – by @28anand pic.twitter.com/AfBsGsFzKr — BCCI (@BCCI) August 30, 2019



Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning Friday at the historic Sabina Park. India clinched a 318-run win — their largest overseas victory in terms of runs — in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style.

The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami — were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time.

Also, all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game.