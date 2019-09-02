India vs West Indies: Young Rishabh Pant is soon catching up with his predecessor MS Dhoni. Pant recently pipped Dhoni to become the fastest India wicketkeeper to 50 dismissals in Tests. While Dhoni took 15 matches to get there, Pant needed merely 11 Tests. Pant is behind Bairstow, Paine and Boucher in this race. They took 10 matches to reach the milestone. Pant has been improving as a wicket-keeper and a batsman. He is young and has the support of the team, he seems to be growing as a cricketer all the time. Pant has faced his share of criticism for being too casual at times and throwing his wicket away, but he is becoming an improved cricketer with every passing game.

Earlier, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane struck well-compiled half-centuries to set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies and took India closer to a series win on Day Three of the second and final Test at the Sabina Park.

On Sunday, first-innings centurion Vihari (53*) and in-form Rahane (64*) stitched together a 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take India out of shambles and declare at 168/4, allowing the bowlers to have a short go of 13 overs at the West Indies batters before the end of the day’s play.

At Stump’s, the hosts were 45/2 with Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks batting at 18 and 4, respectively. Going by the way the Windies batters have performed so far in the series, it could be rest assured that the Men in Blue will finish the game on the fourth day itself.

Earlier in the day, India decided not to enforce the follow-on despite having a hefty first-innings lead of 299 runs as they bundled out West Indies for mere 117.

Resuming the day at 87/7, the hosts could bat for just 14.1 overs as they could manage to add another 30 runs to their overnight score.

(With IANS inputs)