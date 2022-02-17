Kolkata: Team India under the leadership of new captain Rohit Sharma started the T20 series against the West Indies on a winning note. On the back of an incredible bowling performance from debutant Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 17 in 4 overs) and Rohit, India cruised to a six wicket victory on Wednesday here in Kolkata in the 1st T20.Also Read - India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Credits Middle-Order Batters For Victory, Says That's The Biggest Takeaway

There is hardly a dull moment on the field with Rohit as captain. One of the incidents which is catching everyone's attention is the one where Rohit openly expressed displeasure over an on-field call for wide in Bishnoi's over. The 34 year old was fielding at the leg slip position when a ball brushed a front-foot pad and everyone appealed for a caught behind. However, the umpire called it a wide instantly and Rohit was clearly not amused. Watch video here.

In the video, Rohit can be clearly heard on the stump mic saying – “WIDE kya de raha hai yaar?” which translates to “Why giving this a WIDE man?”. Rohit after persuasion from the bowler and former vice-captain Kohli went for a review. The review clearly suggested that ball brushed the back pad and umpire reversed his decision thereafter.

At his favourite Eden Gardens, Rohit smashed a 19-ball 40 (6×3, 4×4) to give India the perfect foundation after his bowlers restricted the visitors to 157 for seven. Surkyakumar Yadav played the finisher’s role to perfection after skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away at the top with Ishan Kishan playing the role of an anchor.

In the company of Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 13), Surkyakumar then hit a brisk 34 in just 18 deliveries to help India chase down the target of 158 with seven balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.