Ahmedabad: Newly-appointed white ball skipper Rohit Sharma spoke candidly in the post match press conference after India whitewashed West Indies in the 3 match ODI series. Rohit also backed former captain Virat Kohli and laughed off concerns over his form. He insisted that the team management is not worried at all.

"Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai? Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar. It is a different matter that he did not get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half centuries in three games. I don't think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that," he added.

India captain Rohit on Friday also added that that the biggest positive out of the ODI series against the West Indies was the performance of the bowling unit. Rohit said that the middle-order batting was good in the series after an ordinary show in South Africa.

“The biggest positive was obviously our bowling unit. The bowling unit, if I have to differentiate, the fast bowlers and the spinners, they did a great job in this particular series. Along with Prasidh (Krishna), (Mohammed) Siraj was outstanding the way he bowled, with a lot of pace again, with the new ball and in the middle.” – Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“What we were worried about was the fact that, how we challenge in the middle overs, but our middle order batting in this series was very good. We batted according to the conditions and we had spoken about it for a long time that middle order does not get too many opportunities because the top three bat, but in this series, middle order batted well,” said Rohit.

Inputs from PTI