Kolkata: India white ball skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praises for debutant young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the post match press conference. He mentioned that his "variations and skill-sets" allows him to bowl at any stage and gives the team a lot of options to rotate the bowlers. The 21-year-old from Jodhpur made a dream debut for India, snapping two wickets for 17 runs in his full quota of four overs, a performance which earned him the Player of the Match Award in a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first T20I here.

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He's got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him."

Rohit also tried to reach out to Shreyas Iyer, who couldn’t be accommodated in the playing XI despite being in good form. “Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing XI, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn’t get him in,” the skipper said.

“It’s always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I’m happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form.

“We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first.”

Chasing 158 to win, Rohit gave India a flying start with a 19-ball 40 but India lost a few quick wickets before Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) took them home. “Should have finished that off. We wanted to be a bit clinical in the end. We’re trying to do stuff in the middle. It didn’t work out, but happy with the win. We can take a lot of confidence.

“Restricting a great unit like that to 157 was a great effort by the bowlers. With the bat we were not clinical, but we can take learning.”

