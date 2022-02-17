Kolkata: Enjoying a brilliant run of form, India batter Suryakumar Yadav says he is relishing the role of a finisher whose unbeaten knocks can steer the team home consistently. In the opening T20 against the West Indies here on Wednesday, India suffered a few hiccups after a flying start given by skipper Rohit Sharma (40) but Yadav revived their 158-run chase with an unbeaten 18-ball 34. The side eventually won comfortably by six wickets.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Get Injury Scare During 1st T20, Doubtful For 2nd T20

"I think it was very important for me to stay till the end and win the game for my side," Yadav said in the post-match media interaction.

Returning to the ODI fold in the third match against South Africa in Cape Town last month, Yadav looked in fabulous touch with a 32-ball 39 but failed to finish their 288-run chase as India suffered a 0-3 series defeat.

“I have been in these situations many times, and whenever I have got out leaving 20-25 runs behind, I have felt bad after going back to the hotel. The situation was perfect tonight,” the 31-year-old added.

Yadav got good support from Venkatesh Iyer at the other end with the Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowling all-rounder taking initial charge in his 13-ball 24 not out. Yadav lauded Iyer’s aggressive strokeplay. The duo put together a match-winning 48 runs stand from 26 balls.

“…the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me. He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game,” he said. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best playing at his favourite venue as his 19-ball 40 gave India a flying start.

“The entire world is watching how he is a class player. He has played for many years for India, he is just batting in the same manner he always has,” Yadav said lauding his skipper.

“When he bats in the powerplay, if his timing is right then he tries to accumulate as many runs as he can in the first six overs,” he added about Rohit, who is also his skipper at Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Yadav further said he’s ready to chip in with his bowling if required.

“Whenever Rohit needs me, I am there… I am trying it. Whenever we turn up for practice sessions, we bowl at the nets. We don’t have a lot of bowlers in the end when our bowlers bat.”

Earlier, young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi showed his brilliant exhibition of googlies to return with an impressive 2/17 to be adjudged the man-of-the-match in his maiden international outing.

Terming it a perfect debut for the Rajasthan lad, Yadav said: “It was a good opportunity for him to play against one of the best T20 sides in the world.”

“He responded well, the way he backed himself and bowled. There was a bit of dew, and it was not easy for the spinners to grip the ball. He executed everything well. And when (he was) under pressure, he backed himself with his best ball. It has been a perfect debut for Bishnoi,” Yadav said.

Down 0-1, the West Indies would look to bounce back in the second T20I here on Friday and Yadav said the visitors can’t be taken lightly.

“I think they are one of the most destructive sides in the world, and we can’t count them out. The second game will be a challenge as it will be the series decider,” he concluded.