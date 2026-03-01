Home

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Kolkata Weather Updates: Will RAIN play spoilsport for Suryakumar Yadav’s team

Team India will crash out of the T20 World Cup 2026 if their Super 8 match against West Indies is washed out due to rain in Kolkata on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India cannot afford a washout in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 vs West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Defending champions Team India are up against two-time winners West Indies in a ‘must-win’ Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The equation of both teams is quite clear, win on Sunday and book a place in the semifinals to join England, New Zealand and South Africa.

India are the only Asian side left standing in the T20 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan’s exit from Super 8 stage on Saturday night. Pakistan paid the price of one game getting washed out due to rain in Colombo last week and India could pay the same price if that happens in Kolkata on Sunday.

However, there is some good news for the Indian cricket fans as the forecast for Sunday in Kolkata is bright and clear. According to the weather prediction, the maximum temperature on Sunday will be around 34 degrees Celsius and there is absolutely no chance of rain. There will, however, be around 37 per cent cloud cover throughout the day.

In the evening, the temperature is expected to drop down to about 24 degrees by around 7pm IST when the India vs West Indies match gets underway. The humidity on Sunday evening will be high around 75 per cent but thankfully for the bowlers from both sides, there is unlikely to be much dew in Kolkata. It means that the toss on Sunday is unlikely to be as crucial as it was in Chennai, where there was plenty of dew and a special chemical had to be used.

Check Kolkata weather for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches HERE…

What will happen is India vs West Indies Super 8 match is washed out?

If the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match between India and West Indies is washed out due to rain it will spell disaster for the home side. An abandoned match will only help Shai Hope’s West Indies team as Suryakumar Yadav’s side have a NRR of -0.100 as compared to Windies tally of +1.791.

It means that if both India and West Indies are awarded one point each with the game getting abandoned, it will be the latter who will go through to the semifinals on the basis of superior NRR. Pakistan have already crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing on level on points with New Zealand – 3 points each – but failed to progress on the basis of their poor NRR.

Is there a Reserve Day for India vs West Indies Super 8 match?

The ICC have no provision for Reserve Day for league and Super 8 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. It means if minimum 5 overs of both sides are not completed in the game, the match will be deemed to be abandoned and both teams will share one point each.

A Reserve Day has been kept for both the semifinals on March 4 and 5 as well as the final at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.

