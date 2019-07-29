India vs West Indies T20I 2019 Predicted Playing XI: With the World Cup done and dusted, Virat Kohli-led Team India will embark on a new start when they travel to West Indies for a full series. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the preparations are set to begin right away. The selection of the T20I squad was an indication of that. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is, two in Lauderhill, Florida (USA) and the final game would be played in Guyana. Not long back, BCCI announced a 15-member T20I squad and there were a few interesting choices as Navdeep Saini got a maiden call up along with Rahul Chahar. The team also features many T20 specialists like Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Manish Pandey. It is a young side which shows how the team is thinking.

With Rohit Sharma in ominous form, he would be opening the batting along with his regular partner Shikhar Dhawan who would come back to the team after recovering from an injury. There is going to be no doubt about who will play at No 3, it will be the best batsman in the world Virat Kohli. The No 4 spot will again hog all the limelight as there are a number of contenders for the slot. Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer could be the likely options at No 4. With MS Dhoni not in the mix, Pant could be slotted at No 5. Shreyas Iyer should pip Manidh to the No 4 spot as he has had a dream IPL where he amassed 463 runs, which was followed by a dream ‘A’ series in West Indies where he averaged 62.33 and led India to a series win. Pant would play No 5 and he would be followed by Ravindra Jadeja who has shown he can be extremely handy as a cricketer.

Krunal Pandya would make the XI n the absence of Hardik. Rahul Chahar could make the eleven over his brother. The pacers would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Navdeep Saini.

India’s Predicted Playing XI For T20I series

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini