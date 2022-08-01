New Delhi: The Indian cricket team’s last two games of the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies in the United States hangs in limbo as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to hold the matches in the Caribbean due to visa issues.Also Read - West Indies Fined 20 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate In T20I vs India

According to a report in 'cricbuzz.com', the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.

Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US, was allotted to host the games on August 6 and 7 but as per the report many members of the Indian and West Indies squads have not received their US travel documents.

“Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikelybut efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue,” a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by the website.

“The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there’s a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear.”

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games.

“There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas,” CWI president Ricky Skerritt told the website.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 with next two matches scheduled back- -to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.