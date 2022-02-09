New Delhi: India play the penultimate ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as the home side look to clinch series under their newly appointed ODI captain, Rohit Sharma.Also Read - IND vs WI | KL Rahul: India's Middle-Order Mr. Dependable in ODIs

The match is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the victorious U-19 World Cup winning Indian team is in the stands today to cheer their heroes. Also Read - How Can Paytm Users Get Rs 100 Cashback On UPI Payments?

‘Our #U19CWC-winning team in attendance here in Ahmedabad’, the BCCI tweeted. Also Read - IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs West Indies ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Ahmedabad at 1.30 PM IST Feb 9 Wed

The U-19 team, led by Yash Dhull defeated the English side on Sunday by 5 wickets as the Boys in Blue lift their record 5th World title. Raj Angad Bawa was the Man of the Match in the Final for his 5-wicket and was one of the key men in India’s World Cup winning team. Bawa, Dhull and Vicky Ostwal are included in the Team of the Tournament.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to put up 237 runs on the board, with Surykumar Yadav (64 off 83) and KL Rahul (49 off 48) emerging as the top batters of the match. Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith took 2 wickets each for the visitors. India’s top order in Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and former skipper Virat Kohli failed to notch up runs for the Men in Blue. Joseph had the best bowling average among the West Indies bowlers with a brilliant average of 3.60. We have to wait and watch and see whether the hosts can defend a low total and clinch the series.