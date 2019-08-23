India vs West Indies: The bizarre episode took place while play was nearing the close on Day 1. Chase was bowling to Pant when the ground-staff without any notice entered the ground to surprise not only the bowler but also the umpire. While the staff was midway to the pitch, the umpire spotted them and asked them to leave only to call them back within seconds. It was humorous as the players just watched on. It is always good to have hyper-active staff but on occasions, it is that very quality that backfires. Finally, when the downpour got a little heavy the umpires who were in a dilemma called off play. A similar incident happened at Edgbaston during the ongoing Ashes series as well.

Here is a funny incident that took place during the Antigua Test:

Meanwhile, full 90 overs could not take place as play was called off after 68.5 overs with Inda still reeling at 203/6.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane led India’s efforts as the West Indies held the upper hand on Day 1 of the first Test in Antigua. With pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel taking quick early wickets, including those of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli, India was rescued from a precarious situation by Rahane’s 81 off 163 balls and his partnerships with KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari. As rains called to an early end to the first day, India were 203/6.

West Indies won the toss and chose to field first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Thursday. Mayank Agarwal was Roach’s first victim as he edged behind in the fifth over of the day. The umpire didn’t raise his finger but Jason Holder went for the review. Replays showed clear contact between bat and ball with the pad nowhere in the picture and Richard Kettleborough had to change his decision.