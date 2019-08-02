India vs West Indies 1st T20i 2019: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida will be the venue for Team India’s first two T20I games against the Windies. The stadium is a multi-purpose stadium, originally built with the idea of cricket. The field is used for other sports like Australian rules football and rugby. Surrounding it is a 5,000-seat stadium and large berms capable of holding 15,000 more. It also features stadium lighting and a luxury viewing area. As of March 2016, it is the only venue in the United States officially certified by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for One Day International (ODI) play. The venue was first opened in 2007.

IND vs WI T20I Venue Stats

Eight T20Is have been played at the venue apart from league cricket matches. The park hosted the first full cricket international matches on American soil, a two-match Twenty20 series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, on May 2010. The venue is favourable for the team batting first as six matches have been won by the team batting first. One match was abandoned and a solitary match was won by the team batting second. Only Sri Lanka managed a successful chase at the venue against the Kiwis in 2010.

Tip: What the ground stat indicates is that batting first would be favourable. But again there are chances of thunderstorms which would make the decision at the toss tricky.

SQUADS —

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.