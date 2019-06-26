India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli will be eyeing one more world record. Sensational Kohli is making it a habit as he is growing as a batsman with every match. Guess what, it is former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara he would overtake to bag the record. The Indian skipper is 37 runs away from amassing 20,000 international runs (ODI, Tests, & T20Is). India’s premier batsman Kohli has 11087 runs in ODIs, 6613 in Tests and 2263 in T20Is. While Tendulkar and Lara took 453 innings to reach 20,000 international runs, Kohli has the opportunity of surpassing them. Kohli has featured in 416 international innings thus far.

Kohli will also become the 12th international batsman to the milestone and the third Indians. Given the form Kohli is in, he could register the feat at Manchester when India take on West Indies. Kohli already has three half-centuries in the tournament. He is due for a hundred and fans would hope that comes when the team needs it the most. Against West Indies, India will start overwhelming favourites as they are still unbeaten in the tournament and would look to seal their semi-final berth. West Indies would hope they can stage an upset. They would also hope their fast bowler’s fire as they have been in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to have recovered from the niggle that kept him out against Afghanistan which is a good piece of news for the Men in Blue. Team India has already lost regular opener Shikhar Dhawan due to an injury and would not like any more casualties at the business end of the tournament. India will take on West Indies on June 27 and it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.