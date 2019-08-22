Topping the batting charts in almost all forms of the game – Virat Kohli is a modern-day legend of the sport where he dictates his terms with a wielding willow in his hand. Kohli’s magnificence and his skill is beyond measure for several cricket pundits and fans around the world. After bagging the ‘Man of the Series’ award in the just-concluded ODI series against Windies, Kohli was again expected to deliver the goods in the first Test in Antigua. But such has been his consistency that a rare off outing of Indian skipper (in any format) is seen as a failure with the bat.
On Thursday, when Kohli got dismissed at the score of 9 during the first Test between India and West Indies, several fans of the game once again opened their favourite debate of discussing who’s a better Test batsman? Recently, since Steve Smith’s comeback in the white flannels during Ashes 2019 – the hot topic of Kohli vs Smith has become a favourite pastime of every cricket lover. However, Kohli’s ordinary dismissal on day 1 of Antigua Test off Shannon Gabriel’s bowling has given a chance to all fans on social media to bring out their swords on the Indian stalwart. Read some reactions here:-
Earlier, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field first against India in the first of the two-match Test series. India captain said they would have batted anyway. “We were batting first anyway, look to put runs on the board and then attack with the ball. We know what to do in the middle, need to play consistently good cricket, no room for complacency. Mayank and KL will open in this series. Saha, Rohit, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Umesh are not playing today,” Kohli said at the toss.
West Indies handed Test debut to all-rounder Shamarh Brooks who also bowls leg-spin. “Some moisture in the wicket and we want to take advantage. We have had some solid preparations and are looking forward to this. Every series is a new series, need to do our best. We have a new guy, Shamarh Brooks, who makes his Test debut for us,” Holder said.
India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach