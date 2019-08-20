India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli would be on the cusp of equaling his predecessor MS Dhoni when India take on West Indies in the 1st Test at Antigua. With a win, Kohli could equal Dhoni 27 wins record. Kohli now has 26 wins from 46 matches whereas Dhoni has 27 wins from 60 matches. If Kohli-led India wins, he would equal Dhoni to become the joint-most successful captain of India. Kohli already features among the best captains of the world. Kohli also has a sound overseas record as skipper, something Dhoni did not have.

Kohli has made it clear that his focus would be the World Test Championships.

“We all were looking forward to it. We felt like there were a few series in between where after big tours we felt like maybe a one-off Test or a couple of Tests were not apt for the moment. But this gives a lot of context to all kinds of cricket we’re going to play,” Kohli said about the World Test Championship.

“It will be challenging, but all the more exciting and all the teams I am sure are going to enjoy a lot through this whole journey of the Test Championship,” he further added.

Kohli will also look to equal Ricky Ponting’s long-standing record with a century. A ton at Antigua would mean he equals Ricky Ponting to register most centuries as a skipper in Tests. Ponting has 18, whereas Kohli has 17. Kohli is in surreal form after the World Cup, he scored consecutive tons against the Windies in the ODIs.

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav