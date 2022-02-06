Ahmedabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli had a short stay at the crease against West India in the first ODI played on Sunday. He was unable to score big unlike his reputation and got out early scoring only 8 runs. However, his short innings ensured that he entered the elite list of cricketers who had more than 5000 runs at their home.Also Read - When Rahul Dravid Passed Wrong Information to BCCI Selectors About Sourav Ganguly

Other than Kohli, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer who have surpassed 5000 runs in India. Tendulkar has scored 6976 in India with an average of 48.11. Virat Kohli has currently 5002 runs at a staggering average of 60.25. In this elite list, Jacques Kallis scored 5186 at an average of 45.89 in South Africa whereas Ricky Ponting has scored in Australia 5521 at an average of 39.71.

Kohli's paltry innings did not hamper India's chase as the hosts emerged victorious by 6 wickets with more than 120 balls to spare. New white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma hit a fifty as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India’s 1000th ODI. Ishan Kishan (28), Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) were the other contributors.

Earlier, former skipper Jason Holder’s 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the Windies as spin duo of Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs. Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) also got wickets.

