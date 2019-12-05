Ahead of the T20I series opener against West Indies, Indian captain Virat Kohli cut a confident figure while addressing the media as India starts their preparation for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

In Hyderabad for the 1st T20I on Friday, Kohli outlined that the fast bowling unit is more or less settled and there is only one spot up for grabs for the World Cup.

“The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It’s going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out,” Kohli said.

With Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami locked in to travel to Australia, the toss up will be between Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed.

“It’s not that big an issue for us. I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are experienced bowlers. They have been very consistent in T20 cricket. Deepak (Chahar) has come in and has bowled really well,” Kohli told reporters.

“(Mohammed) Shami is coming back and he is bowling really well. If he gets into a rhythm and specifically works on what’s required in T20 cricket then he will be very, very useful in places like Australia, especially with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball. He has enough pace to execute yorkers,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to action after a long layoff while Bumah is still injured. Seam bowling allrounder Hardik Pandya too is out of commission for a while, yet with Shami and Chahar, India’s bowling attack looks menacing.

“Also couple of more guys are under the scanner for sealing that spot along with three seamers. It’s a good position to be in because everyone is bowling really well,” the India captain said.