Kolkata, Feb 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad off-spinner, Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies starting from 16th February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Sundar has suffered a hamstring strain and didn't practice and therefore he'll be missing the series. In the IPL Mega Auction, he was bought by SRH for INR 8.75 crore.

"Washington has suffered a hamstring strain and hence didn't practice on the day. It seems there is a possibility that he would miss the entire series with three T20 matches in just five days," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Chennai-based Washington came back to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long layoff due to a hand injury sustained during the England tour.

He was selected for the South Africa one-dayers but then tested COVID positive and couldn’t play in the series.

Jayant Yadav was then added to the squad.

With Axar Patel already out of the squad due to an injury and now Washington also ruled out, the Indian team is left with only Yuzvendra Chahal as its frontline spinner.

Punjab left-arm orthodox spinner Harpreet Brar is a likely replacement as he is travelling with the squad.

Washington will join Axar and KL Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

(With Inputs From PTI)