ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: IND vs WI With rain and the weather hogging the limelight, the forecast for India vs West Indies tie at Old Trafford will also hold a lot of significance. A couple of days ahead of the match, India’s practice session has suffered because of bad light and weather. But, the forecast for 27th June is of clear skies and no rain but nothing can be taken for granted. There is a 10 per cent chance of rain and that would come as music to fan’s ears. India is yet to lose a match and they would like to maintain their winning streak when they lock horns with West Indies.

India vs West Indies Weather Report:

According to Accuweather, it is predicting Thursday to be sunny.

Old Trafford Weather Report:

Here is the screenshot:

There are problems for Windies as West Indies star all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup owing to an injury to his left knee. Russell had picked up five wickets in four matches. The 31-year-old has been replaced by batsman Sunil Ambris, who will join the West Indies squad ahead of the match against India at Old Trafford on June 27. International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Ambris as a replacement player for Russell.

For India, they will be missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but Shami filled in well against Afghanistan as he bagged a memorable hattrick. The batsman are in form, especially Rohit Sharma, who already has two centuries in the tournament. Kohli is yet to get a ton and India would hope that comes when India needs it the most. The pitch could have some moisture but will be a batting paradise and fans could be in for a run fest.